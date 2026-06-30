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Building confidence that lasts: Why external validation can never be enough

External validation is not inherently bad. It plays an important role and can feel wonderful. But it has limitations.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 04:26 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 04:26 IST
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