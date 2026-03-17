<p><strong>A summer of repairs</strong></p><p>Repair Cafe Collective India and KREU, in association with Repair Cafe Bengaluru Foundation, are organising ‘Teaching Repair: Summer Camp Bonanza’, a set of hands-on learning programmes that introduce participants to the basics of repairing everyday household items. Three formats are offered: Tinker Kinder Virtual (a five-day online programme starting April 2), Tinker Kinder Offline (a two-day hands-on workshop on April 18 focusing on tools, troubleshooting gadgets and bicycle maintenance), and Tinker Kinder Virtual – Short (a two-hour online session on April 19). The programmes help participants understand how common objects work and build practical repair skills. Registrations via WhatsApp: 9739686665 / 9916509025. Repair Cafe arranges special programmes for schools, communities, and underprivileged children on request.</p>.<p><strong>Content and social media marketing</strong></p><p>NextMile is hiring a content and social media marketing intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of Canva, community management, content writing, copywriting, customer support, Instagram marketing, social media marketing, and video editing can apply by April 11. The stipend is Rs 9,000-13,000 /month. Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/582437ya.</p>.<p><strong>Shopify developer internship</strong></p>.<p>Pickyfits Official is hiring a Shopify development intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of CSS, E-commerce, HTML, JavaScript, and Shopify can apply by April 11. The stipend is Rs 6,000-8,000 /month. Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/2d5fu66s.</p>