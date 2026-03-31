<p><strong>Smartphone Short Film competition for students</strong></p><p>Talking Films Online (TFO) has announced its 6th Annual Smartphone Short Film Competition, inviting Indian students aged 18 to 25 residing in India or abroad to submit their work. </p>.<p>The contest features a total prize pool of Rs 33,000, with individual awards for the Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories, as well as Jury Special Mention Certificates for technical excellence in areas such as acting and cinematography. </p><p>Entries must be original, unexhibited films between 5 and 10 minutes in length, shot entirely on smartphones, and can be in any language, provided they include English subtitles. There is no entry fee. </p><p>Submission link: <em><a href="https://t.ly/-5Ejr">https://t.ly/-5Ejr</a></em> </p><p>Last date: May 15, 2026</p><p>Call for details: 9327427242</p> <p><strong>Marketing internship</strong></p><p>Career360 is hiring a marketing intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of marketing and effective communication can apply by April 24. The stipend is Rs 15,150 (lump sum). </p><p>Apply at: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/mssyb6bp">https://tinyurl.com/mssyb6bp</a>.</p> <p><strong>Student networking internship</strong></p><p>Thinkedges Private Limited is hiring a student networking intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of lead generation, marketing campaigns, teamwork, and leadership can apply by April 24. The stipend is Rs 3,000 - 15,000/month. </p><p>Apply at: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/3yrx7954">https://tinyurl.com/3yrx7954</a>.</p> <p><strong>Business development internship</strong></p><p>Satyukt Analytics Private Limited is hiring a business development (sales) intern in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of client relationship management (CRM), spoken and written English proficiency, interpersonal skills, and lead generation can apply by April 23. The stipend is Rs 10,000-15,000/month. </p><p>Apply at: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2zt2juc2.">https://tinyurl.com/2zt2juc2.</a></p> <p><strong>Interior design internship</strong></p><p>Athon All Terrain Pvt Ltd is hiring an interior design intern in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, AutoCAD, Autodesk 3ds Max, Google SketchUp, interior design, and rendering are invited to apply by April 22. The stipend is Rs 8,000-10,000/month. </p><p>Apply at: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/3vhcev3n.">https://tinyurl.com/3vhcev3n.</a></p>