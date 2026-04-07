<p><strong>Hobby courses</strong></p><p>The Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum is offering Summer Vacation Hobby Courses in April–May 2026 for Junior (5th–7th Std) and Senior (8th–11th Std) students (for the 2026–27 academic year). The course fee is Rs 1500 per course. Last dates: April batch (Senior, April 20–24 ) – April 15, 2026; Junior batch (April 27– May 1) – April 22, 2026; Senior batch (May 4–8) – April 30, 2026; Junior batch (May 11–15) – May 6, 2026. Seats are limited and allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Register online via <em><a href="https://tinyurl.com/VITM-VHC2026">https://tinyurl.com/VITM-VHC2026</a></em> or through the museum website.</p> <p><strong>Science workshops</strong></p><p>The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium is organising hands-on science workshops and activities for students of Classes 3 to 10 across April–May 2026. Programmes include themes such as Tiny Tots, Fun with Science, Aero-modelling, Astronomy through Apps, Astro-computing, the Planet Earth course, and workshops on Electricity, Mathematics, Water Rockets, and more. Details and registration: <em><a href="https://t.ly/7yjKH">https://t.ly/7yjKH</a></em></p> <p><strong>Business development</strong></p><p>Hamsi Marketing Private Limited is hiring a business development (Sales) intern who can work from home. Students with the knowledge of digital marketing, email marketing, written English proficiency, MS Excel, and social media marketing can apply by May 1. The stipend is Rs 13,000 /month. Apply at: <em><a href="https://tinyurl.com/3a9pwtmv">https://tinyurl.com/3a9pwtmv. </a></em></p> <p><strong>LinkedIn outreach specialist</strong></p><p>The Influence OS is hiring a LinkedIn outreach specialist intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of copywriting, lead generation, LinkedIn marketing, psychology, sales, and sales strategy can apply by May 3. The stipend is Rs 5,000 - 10,000 /month. Apply at: <em><a href="https://shorturl.at/LCNsk">https://shorturl.at/LCNsk.</a></em></p> <p><strong>Influencer marketing & growth trainee</strong></p><p>Digital Web Solutions is hiring an influencer marketing & growth trainee in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS Excel, client interaction, client relationship, effective communication, and spoken English proficiency can apply by May 1. The stipend is Rs 10,000 /month. Apply at: <em><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mr2565na">https://tinyurl.com/mr2565na</a></em>.</p> <p><strong>Product management</strong></p><p>RuralEquip PVT Ltd is hiring a product management intern in Bengaluru. Students with proficiency in spoken English, Java, no-code development, Node.js, PHP, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), product management, and React can apply by April 30. The stipend is Rs 5,000-12,000 /month. Apply at: <em><a href="https://tinyurl.com/2ssympza">https://tinyurl.com/2ssympza</a></em>. </p>