<p><strong>Courses in ELT</strong></p><p>The Regional Institute of English South India (RIESI), Bengaluru, is inviting applications for its distance-mode programmes — Post Graduate Diploma in English Language Teaching (PGDELT) and Diploma in English Communication (DIEC) — for the 2026–27 academic year. The courses include modules on language skills, teaching methods and discourse, with optional specialisations. There will be contact programmes in October (online) and April/May (face-to-face), along with a practicum and a final examination. Last date: May 30, 2026. </p><p>Details and application: <em><a href="https://t.ly/7gqRL">https://t.ly/7gqRL</a></em></p> <p><strong>AI research fellowship</strong></p><p>Adobe is offering the Adobe India AI Research Fellowship, a one-year AI research programme that supports PhD-level research in AI-related fields, such as Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Human-Computer Interaction, Audio, Data Intelligence, Graphics (2D & 3D), or Document Intelligence Full-time PhD students in India with at least 12 months remaining, with a strong research background, are eligible to apply. Last date: April 30. Apply: <em><a href="https://t.ly/1k47Z">https://t.ly/1k47Z</a></em></p> <p><strong>Recruitment</strong></p><p>ConsultBae is hiring a recruitment team intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of recruitment and proficiency in spoken English can apply by May 10. The stipend is Rs 5,000-8,000 /month. Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/153889">internshala.com/i/153889</a>.</em></p>