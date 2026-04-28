<p><strong>Video editor intern</strong></p><p>ContextQA is hiring a video editor intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro and relevant skills can apply by May 23. The stipend is Rs 3,000-5,000 /month.</p><p>Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/608620">internshala.com/i/608620</a></em>. </p> <p><strong>Fashion design internship</strong></p><p>Saadgi House is hiring a fashion design intern who can work from home. Students with illustration and fashion designing skills can apply by May 23. The stipend is Rs 5,000-8,000 /month. </p><p>Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/7beaa6">internshala.com/i/7beaa6</a>.</em></p> <p><strong>Interior design</strong></p><p>The Signature Design Studio is hiring an interior design intern in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of AutoCAD, Autodesk 3ds Max, Google SketchUp, Interior design, and V-Ray can apply by May 22. The stipend is Rs 8,000-12,000 /month. </p><p>Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/16924c">internshala.com/i/16924c</a>.</em></p>