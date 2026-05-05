<p><strong>Equity analyst internship</strong></p><p>Folok Dutta is hiring an equity analyst intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of accounting, business research, and financial analysis, and who have effective communication skills, written English proficiency, and reading skills, can apply by May 31. The stipend is Rs 10,000 - 15,000/month. </p><p><ins>Apply at:</ins> <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/72353f">internshala.com/i/72353f</a></em>. </p> <p><strong>Cloud computing internship</strong></p><p>Trustable Solutions Private Limited is hiring a cloud computing intern who can work from home. Students with Amazon Web Services (AWS), cloud computing, and Microsoft Azure can apply by May 31. The stipend is Rs 4,000-6,000/month. </p><p><ins>Apply at:</ins> <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/57e6a9">internshala.com/i/57e6a9</a></em>. </p> <p><strong>Digital marketing internship</strong></p><p>Brandshark is hiring a digital marketing intern in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of digital marketing, Instagram marketing, search engine marketing (SEM), social media marketing, and search engine optimisation (SEO) can apply by May 30. The stipend is Rs 10,000 /month. </p><p><ins>Apply at:</ins> <em>internshala.com/i/b1923d. </em></p> <p><strong>Event management</strong></p><p>Goodera is hiring an event management intern in Bengaluru. Students with experience in community management, event management, MS Excel, MS Office, and MS PowerPoint can apply by May 30. The stipend is Rs 15,000 - 20,000 /month. </p><p><ins>Apply at:</ins> <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/b9667a">internshala.com/i/b9667a</a>.</em></p>