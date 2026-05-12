<p><strong>Legal interns</strong></p><p>Creatorshala is hiring a law/legal field intern who can work from home. Students with proficiency in spoken and written English, MS Office, and MS Word can apply by June 7. The stipend is Rs 10,000-20,000 /month. Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/5c64a0">internshala.com/i/5c64a0</a></em>. </p> <p><strong>Billing operation interns</strong></p><p>FreJun India Private Limited is hiring a billing operations intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of accounting, finance, Google Sheets, MS Excel, operations, attention to detail, and effective communication skills can apply by June 7. The stipend is Rs 10,000-15,000/month. Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/8dabce">internshala.com/i/8dabce</a></em>. </p> <p><strong>Data research executives</strong></p><p>Tradepass is hiring a data research executive intern in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of HubSpot and MS Excel, and effective communication skills, can apply by June 7. The stipend is Rs 10,000-12,000/month. Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/1260a8">internshala.com/i/1260a8</a></em>. </p> <p><strong>Creative design interns</strong></p><p>Testline is hiring a creative design intern in Bengaluru (hybrid). Students with experience in graphic design, influencer marketing, marketing campaigns, and social media marketing can apply by June 5. The stipend is Rs 15,000-30,000 /month.</p><p>Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/5cf6f9">internshala.com/i/5cf6f9</a></em>. </p> <p><strong>Scholarship programme</strong></p><p>Buddy4Study is inviting applications for the Dr Rajendra Prasad Scholarship Program 2026–27 for students who have passed Class 10 or 12 with at least 75% marks.</p><p>Applicants’ annual family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh. Selected students will receive a one-time scholarship of up to Rs 30,000.</p><p>Last date: June 28, 2026.</p><p>Details and application: <em><a href="https://t.ly/YShcI">https://t.ly/YShcI</a></em></p>