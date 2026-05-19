<p><strong>UG admissions open</strong></p><p>Dr. Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University (MSBCU) has invited applications for UG admissions for 2026–27 at Jnanajyothi Central College Campus, University College for Women (Malleshwaram) and PG Centre, Bagalur. Courses offered include BCA (AI & ML, Data Science), B.Com, BBA, BA and B.Sc programmes. Languages offered include Kannada, English, Hindi, French and German. </p><p><ins>Details</ins>: <em><a href="https://bcu.ac.in/">bcu.ac.in</a></em></p> <p><strong>BBA applications</strong></p><p>IIM Bangalore has opened applications for the third batch of its online BBA in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship (BBA-DBE). Last date: June 30, 2026. </p><p><ins>Details and application:</ins> <em><a href="https://dbe.iimb.ac.in/">https://dbe.iimb.ac.in/</a></em></p> <p><strong>Programme care coordinator</strong></p><p>Ayu Devimeces is hiring a programme care coordinator intern in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of clinical data management, effective communication, medical terminology, patient care, and patient counselling can apply by June 12. The stipend is Rs 12,000-15,000 /month. </p><p><ins>Apply at:</ins> <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/fcc992">internshala.com/i/fcc992</a></em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/fcc992"> </a></p> <p><strong>AI & process automation</strong></p><p>Weaving Vibes is hiring an AI & Process Automation intern in Bengaluru. Students with experience in data analytics, effective communication, generative AI tools, machine learning operations (MLOps), MS Excel, and Python can apply by June 12. The stipend is Rs 10,000-12,000 /month.</p><p><ins>Apply at:</ins> <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/1d0d58">internshala.com/i/1d0d58</a>.</em></p> <p><strong>Digital marketing</strong></p><p>SkillLevel is hiring a digital marketing intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of digital marketing and who possess team management, interpersonal, and leadership skills can apply by June 14. The stipend is Rs 6,000-8,000/month. </p><p><ins>Apply at:</ins> <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/72f57c">internshala.com/i/72f57c</a></em>. </p> <p><strong>Lead generation</strong></p><p>Globik AI Private Limited is hiring a lead generation intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of cold calling and English proficiency (written + spoken) can apply by June 14. The stipend is Rs 8,500-15,000/month.</p><p><ins>Apply at:</ins> <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/b33941">internshala.com/i/b33941</a></em>. </p>