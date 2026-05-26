<p><strong>Influencer marketing</strong></p><p>Athletiquest LLP is hiring a remote influencer marketing intern. Students who can communicate effectively and have proficiency in spoken and written English, influencer marketing, networking, and social media marketing can apply by June 21. The stipend is Rs 6,000-10,000/month. <ins>Apply at:</ins> <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/024370">internshala.com/i/024370</a></em>. </p> <p><strong>Architecture</strong></p><p>Afforestt Eco Services Private Limited is hiring a remote architecture intern. Students with knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, AutoCAD, Autodesk 3ds Max, Google SketchUp, and Lumion can apply by June 20. The stipend is Rs 15,000-30,000/month. </p><p><ins>Apply at:</ins> <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/4d4bb7">internshala.com/i/4d4bb7</a></em>. </p> <p><strong>Market research & outreach</strong></p><p>Primenumbers Technologies is hiring a market research & outreach intern in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of data analysis, market research, and analytics, with effective communication, spoken and written English proficiency and fluency in Hindi are eligible to apply by June 30. The stipend is Rs 20,000/month. </p><p><ins>Apply at:</ins> <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/dce59b">internshala.com/i/dce59b</a>.</em></p> <p><strong>Talent acquisition trainee</strong></p><p>Confluencr is hiring a talent acquisition (trainee) intern in Bangalore. Students with knowledge of HR branding, HR operations, recruitment, and talent management can apply by June 20. The stipend is Rs 6,000-8,000 /month. </p><p><ins>Apply at:</ins> <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/7decf9">internshala.com/i/7decf9</a></em>. </p>