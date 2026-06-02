<p><strong>Admissions open: </strong>The Chennai campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has invited applications for its undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes for 2026–27. Programmes include B.Sc. Criminology and Forensic Science, M.Sc. Forensic Science, M.Sc. Cyber Security, and a postgraduate diploma in Crime Scene Management. Last date: June 10, 2026. </p><p>Details and application: <em><a href="https://t.ly/wBtwO">https://t.ly/wBtwO</a></em></p> <p><strong>Data research executive: </strong>Tradepass is hiring a data research executive intern in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of HubSpot and MS Excel, and effective communication skills, can apply by June 25. The stipend is Rs 10,000-12,000 /month. </p><p>Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/c310fb">internshala.com/i/c310fb</a></em>.</p> <p><strong>Video editing/making: </strong>SubSpace is hiring a video editing/making intern in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe Premiere Pro and Video Making can apply by June 25. The stipend is Rs 20,001-35,000 /month. Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/705e7c">internshala.com/i/705e7c</a></em>. </p> <p><strong>Business development executive: </strong>Across The Globe (ATG) is hiring a business development executive intern who can work from home. Students proficient in spoken English, LinkedIn Marketing, and MS Excel can apply by June 25. The stipend is Rs 1,500-5,000 / month. </p><p>Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/9cd868">internshala.com/i/9cd868</a></em>. </p>