Bulletin board

<p><strong>Coding content creator</strong></p><p>Hudi Enterprise is hiring a coding content creator intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of CSS, HTML, JavaScript, Python, and SQL can apply by July 4. The stipend is Rs 7,000/month. </p><p>Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/64c66c">internshala.com/i/64c66c</a></em>. </p> <p><strong>Full stack development</strong></p><p>Seventh Ray Consulting and Technology Private Limited is hiring a full-stack development intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of Amazon EC2, Figma, Java, Next.js, and PostgreSQL can apply by July 4. The stipend is Rs 5,000-10,000/month. </p><p>Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/1fb62e">internshala.com/i/1fb62e</a>.</em> </p> <p><strong>Content writing</strong></p><p>BoxUp Luxury Gifting is hiring a content writing intern in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of blogging, creative writing, good spoken and written English, SEO, and SEM can apply by July 3. The stipend is Rs 15,000-20,000 /month.</p><p>Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/67c270">internshala.com/i/67c270</a></em>. </p> <p><strong>UI/UX Design</strong></p><p>Talview is hiring a UI/UX design intern in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Balsamiq, Figma, InVision, Sketch, UI/UX Design, and Wireframing are invited to apply by July 1. The stipend is Rs 15,000-20,000/month. </p><p>Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/26f2fb">internshala.com/i/26f2fb</a></em>.</p> <p><strong>Social media internship</strong></p><p>MJ Marketing Consultancy is inviting applications for a 3-month remote Social Media Marketing Internship for students and fresh graduates interested in content creation and digital marketing. </p><p>Interested candidates can send their resumes to <em><a href="https://hr@mjmarketingconsultancy.in">hr@mjmarketingconsultancy.in</a></em>.</p>