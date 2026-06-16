Bulletin Board

<p><strong>Admissions open</strong></p><p>The Department of Electronic Media at Bangalore University has invited applications for admission to its M.Sc. Electronic Media, M.Sc. Film Making, and M.Sc. Graphics & Animation programmes for the 2026–27 academic year. Candidates with any bachelor’s degree and a minimum of 50% aggregate marks are eligible to apply. </p><p>The programmes offer hands-on training in television news production, reporting, anchoring, cinematography, film direction, film editing, graphic design, 2D & 3D animation, VFX/SFX, UI & UX, AI, digital media, and sound design. The department highlights industry interaction, practical learning, student support, and placement assistance, with access to modern studios, cinematography and sound production facilities, computer labs, library, hostel, and scholarships. Interested candidates can register online or contact the Department of Electronic Media at Old Pariksha Bhavan, Jnana Bharathi Campus, Bangalore University, Bengaluru. </p><p>For enquiries: Email multimedia@bub.ernet.in / call 9006668558, 9535439717, 9886534453, 9741156807</p> <p><strong>JEE Mains: Physics online teaching</strong></p><p>Crack Physics is hiring a JEE Main Physics online teaching intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of English Proficiency (Spoken), Online Teaching, and Physics can apply by July 11. </p><p>The stipend is Rs 18,000-36,000 /month. </p><p>Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/652907">internshala.com/i/652907</a></em>. </p> <p><strong>Mathematics expert</strong></p><p>Averon Labs is hiring a mathematics Subject Matter Expert intern who can work from home. Students proficient in English who can use AI tools and teach mathematics can apply by July 11. </p><p>The stipend is Rs 11,000 - 14,000/month. Apply at internshala.</p>