Bulletin Board

<p><strong>Digital marketing and sales</strong></p><p>AvinyaHQ Technologies is hiring a digital marketing and sales intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of B2B Sales, Client Relationship Management (CRM), Content Marketing, Customer Acquisition, Digital Marketing, Email Marketing, Lead Generation, Market Analysis, Marketing Campaigns, Marketing Strategies, Market Research, and Sales Support can apply by July 18. The stipend is Rs 9,000-12,000 /month. </p><p>Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/6e3d7e">internshala.com/i/6e3d7e.</a></em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/6e3d7e"> </a> </p> <p><strong>Graphic design & illustrator</strong></p><p>Oktaku Kulture is hiring a graphic design/ illustration intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, CorelDRAW, Generative AI Tools, and Procreate can apply by July 17. The stipend is Rs 5,000/month. </p><p>Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/e669cb">internshala.com/i/e669cb</a></em>. </p> <p><strong>Content and social media marketing</strong></p><p>Navabrava Technologies Private Limited is hiring a content and social media marketing intern in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of content writing, Facebook Ads, Instagram Marketing and Social Media Marketing can apply by July 16. The stipend is Rs 12,000-15,000 /month. </p><p>Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/f50412">internshala.com/i/f50412</a></em>. </p> <p><strong>Cinematography</strong></p><p>Yash Utsah Daduram Media is hiring a Cinematographer intern in Bengaluru. Students with videography knowledge can apply by July 16. The stipend is Rs 18,000/month.</p><p>Apply at: <em><a href="https://internshala.com/i/e9184d">internshala.com/i/e9184d</a></em>.</p>