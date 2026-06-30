Bulletin Board

<p><strong>ITR filing support</strong></p><p>ClearTax is hiring an ITR filing support intern in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of customer support, income tax, and problem-solving can apply by July 23. The stipend is Rs 25,000 /month. </p><p>Apply at: <em><ins><a href="https://internshala.com/i/372da0">internshala.com/i/372da0</a>.</ins></em></p> <p><strong>Software testing</strong></p><p>Apex I-Soft Technologies Private Limited is hiring a software testing intern in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of testing databases, manual and software testing, and usability testing can apply by July 24. The stipend is Rs 15,000-25,000/month. </p><p>Apply at: <em><ins><a href="https://internshala.com/i/5140a5">internshala.com/i/5140a5</a>.</ins></em></p> <p><strong>Inside sales</strong></p><p>Emversity is hiring an inside sales intern who can work from home. Students with knowledge of sales, sales strategy, and sales support can apply by July 24. The stipend is Rs 17,000-26,000 /month. </p><p>Apply at: <em><ins><a href="https://internshala.com/i/386902">internshala.com/i/386902.</a></ins></em></p> <p><strong>Cyber security</strong></p><p>Emoolar Technology Private Limited is hiring a cybersecurity intern who can work from home. Students with cybersecurity knowledge can apply by July 24. The stipend is Rs 2,000-3,000/month. </p><p>Apply at: <em><ins><a href="https://internshala.com/i/7efee6">internshala.com/i/7efee6</a></ins></em><ins>.</ins></p>