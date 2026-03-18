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‘Can’t play sports forever’: P V Sindhu stresses on importance of education

The Olympic gold medallist has earned an MBA degree from St Ann’s College for Women in Hyderabad
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:26 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 10:26 IST
sportsEducationP V SindhuTrendingathletecareerSport

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