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Eduverse | Careers in defence and space technologies

In the Aeronautical sector, India has been consistently expanding airports and air services even in smaller cities and remote areas.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 20:48 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 20:48 IST
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