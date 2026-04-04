<p>Defence and warfare has moved from the battlegrounds to space and technology – electronic intelligence gathering, satellite surveillance, drone attacks, surface-to-air missiles, supersonic jet fighters, and air-dropping of commandos. Space travel is also increasing at a rapid pace, and even private players are gearing up to send manned spaceships beyond the earth’s gravity.</p>.<p>Hence the development of technology in these sectors has gained significance, and many countries are competing to be in the forefront. India too has been making major strides and is likely to emerge as a leader in the coming years.</p>.<p>To understand careers in these fields, let us delve into the history and development of the sector:</p>.<p>Initially India was dependent on technologically advanced countries to supply armaments, ammunition, aircraft, radars, missiles and other high-tech equipment. Similarly, we did not have a space programme of our own, and our first Cosmonaut Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma flew in a Russian spacecraft in 1984. Aircraft industries like Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) went through a long journey of development before they could successfully manufacture airplanes and helicopters. A few reputed institutions earlier offered courses in Aeronautical Engineering, but none in Aerospace Engineering.</p>.<p>Similarly, our Ordinance factories developed and started manufacturing various forms of weapons and ammunition, and Defence Production evolved as a separate Ministry in the Government. Subsequently many reputed foreign companies have set up R&D and manufacturing units in India, which are doing very well.</p>.IIT-Madras launches BS in Aeronautics and Space technology.<p>If you have a technical bent of mind, are physically fit, and are adventurous with a strong patriotic inclination to serve the nation, there are various options to serve fruitfully while earning a decent salary. Bright Indian students now have many opportunities in both military and civilian sectors, though entry is highly competitive. Let us take the military service first, where you can be a Commissioned Officer starting as a Lieutenant or equivalent, and with opportunities to go up to level of Generals, or take voluntary retirement after 20 years of service.</p>.<p>Those who have studied up to 12th with Math, Physics and Chemistry can aspire to get into National Defence Academy (NDA) and then opt for technical streams, particularly in the Indian Air Force or Indian Navy. The Indian Naval Academy also takes cadets through JEE (Advanced). Most of the other admissions are through various exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (upsc.gov.in).</p>.<p>Similarly, those who have studied engineering in various branches are eligible to join the three branches of Military through Combined Defence Services Exam (CDSE) and other exams conducted by UPSC, after which they are trained for a year and appointed as commissioned officers. In either case they can work till the age of superannuation, which has recently been enhanced to late-fifties. Those who take early retirement get very lucrative jobs in the civil sector since they have been involved in state-of-the-art technology, opportunities for higher studies, and even foreign missions.</p>.<p>Boys and girls who have studied up to 12th standard with Math, Physics and Chemistry, and cannot or do not want to pursue higher academics can join the Armed Forces as ‘Agniveer’, non-commissioned four-year employment, after which they are discharged with a handsome lump-sum payment. While in service they can pursue IGNOU’s 3-year skill-based Bachelor’s Degree specifically for Agniveers. 25% of those who complete 4 years successfully are given permanent employment, and can aim for higher ranks also.</p>.Self-reliance key to achieve strategic autonomy: Defence Secretary.<p>Civilian careers:</p><p>One need not necessarily be in the armed forces to serve the nation through technology. Many universities, including the IITs, offer courses in Aeronautical as well as Aerospace Engineering. Go through their syllabus and be clear about the difference between the two, and which field would be more interesting for you.</p><p>IISST, Indian Institute of Space Science and Research (iist.ac.in), sponsored by ISRO, offers B.Tech. in Aerospace as well as in ECE Avionics. Admission is through JEE (Advanced). Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) Bangalore offers good post-graduate programs. IISc and IISERs too are very good gateways for students wanting to make a career in space related fields (iiseradmission.in).</p><p>Many MNCs who have set up centers in India absorb technologists from various fields both in research and product development of aerospace. Many Indian companies have also made their mark, including Tata Advanced Systems, Mahindra Aerospace, Taneja Aerospace, Samtel Avionics, BrahMos Aerospace. Employment is also available in HAL, NAL (National Aerospace Laboratory), ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization), BEL (Bharat Electronics Limited), DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organization), Bharat Dynamics, to name a few. Job openings are generally announced in the Department of Defence Production (ddpmod.gov.in)</p><p>In the Aeronautical sector, India has been consistently expanding airports and air services even in smaller cities and remote areas. Many professionals are required including aircraft maintenance engineers, air traffic controllers, fuel experts, Propulsion Engineer, Flight Test Engineer, and Quality Inspectors.</p><p>Those who are not science students but have a love for these sectors can find employment in aerospace, aeronautical and defence units which employ many non-technical personnel in areas such as administration, finance, logistics, training, transport and estate management – and they can work for the progress and development of the nation. Even the armed forces employ both uniformed and civilian officers who have qualified in these vocations.</p><p>As I mentioned above, entry is highly competitive, but if you do get selected you can look forward to a very rewarding and fulfilling career.</p>