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CBSE 3-language policy to roll out gradually; Classes 7-9 to continue with existing language combinations: Dharmendra Pradhan

CBSE is expected to issue an amended order after discussions in its governing council, according to the Education Minister.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 07:49 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 07:49 IST
EducationCBSEschoolDharmendra Pradhaneducation ministerThree language formula

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