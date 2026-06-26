CBSE 3-language policy to roll out gradually; Classes 7-9 to continue with existing language combinations: Dharmendra Pradhan

<p>Students in classes 7 to 9, already studying two foreign languages in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> (CBSE) schools, will not be required to change their language combination midway through the academic year under the revised three-language policy, Union <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Education Minister</a> Dharmendra Pradhan has said.</p><p>In an <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/cbse-students-already-in-standard-7-9-with-foreign-language-can-keep-combo-till-10th/articleshow/132005587.cms">interview</a> with <em>The Times of India</em>, Pradhan clarified that the requirement of studying two Indian languages will apply only to students entering Class 6 and will move upwards gradually with each academic year. Students already in Classes 7, 8 and 9 who have opted for two foreign languages will be allowed to continue with their existing combination until they complete their Class 10 Board examinations, he said.</p><p>The clarification comes weeks after schools and parents expressed concern over CBSE's implementation timeline, fearing that students would have to abruptly replace a foreign language they had been studying for several years.</p>.'Political hack with zero integrity': Congress pushes for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over CBSE's three-language formula.<p><strong>What has the Centre clarified?</strong></p><p>According to <em>TOI,</em> Pradhan said the revised language framework would not be implemented retrospectively for students already studying in higher classes.</p><p>"No child will face any difficulty. Those already studying two foreign languages will be allowed to continue till they pass Class X," he told the newspaper.</p><p>He also acknowledged that the Board's earlier communication had created confusion over how the transition would be implemented.</p><p>"CBSE could not give a clear order," Pradhan told TOI, adding that the ambiguity would now be addressed through a revised communication from the Board.</p><p>CBSE is expected to issue an amended order after discussions in its governing council, according to the report.</p>.Supreme Court refuses to pass interim order on plea against implementation of CBSE's 3-language policy.<p><strong>Why were schools concerned?</strong></p><p>The clarification follows concerns raised by schools, parents and education stakeholders after CBSE, in May, issued a notification stating that students in Classes 9 and 10 would also study three languages under the revised curriculum.</p><p>Many schools were concerned that students who had already opted for two foreign languages could be asked to switch to an Indian language after the academic session had begun.</p><p>The latest clarification suggests that the revised language requirement will instead be introduced with each new Class 6 batch and progress gradually in a phased manner.</p><p><strong>What does the three-language policy say?</strong></p><p>The revised language framework is being implemented as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.</p><p>Under the new structure:</p><ul><li><p>Students entering Class 6 will study three languages.</p></li><li><p>At least two of the three must be Indian languages, with English considered as a foreign language.</p></li><li><p>The three languages are designated as R1 (First Language), R2 (Second Language) and R3 (Third Language).</p></li><li><p>Foreign languages can continue to be offered, while a fourth language remains optional.</p></li></ul><p>According to <em>TOI,</em> Pradhan said the emphasis is on ensuring that Indian languages remain central to school education, while students will continue to have the option of learning foreign languages in addition.</p>.Two Indian languages compulsory: What CBSE’s new language policy for Class 6 means.<p><strong>Most CBSE students already follow the pattern</strong></p><p>Pradhan told <em>TOI </em>that the revised framework would affect only a small section of CBSE students.</p><p>According to him, nearly 99 per cent of CBSE students already study two Indian languages, while only around 1.3 per cent have combinations involving two foreign languages.</p><p>He also said that across the country, nearly 90 per cent of India's approximately 25 crore school students already study three languages, with CBSE and Tamil Nadu being among the exceptions to the broader pattern followed by many school boards.</p><p><strong>Textbooks, teachers and implementation</strong></p><p>Addressing concerns over implementation, Pradhan told <em>TOI</em> that class-appropriate textbooks in all 22 scheduled Indian languages would be made available.</p><p>He said issues relating to teachers and other resources would have to be addressed by CBSE.</p><p>"This is CBSE's challenge, not the country's challenge, not the state board's challenge," he said.</p><p>The clarification comes after schools had raised questions over the availability of teachers, textbooks and other academic resources required to implement the revised language framework.</p><p>In April this year, the Board had indicated that the framework would be introduced from Class 6 and expanded gradually to higher classes. However, a subsequent notification issued in May stating that Classes 9 and 10 would also study three languages triggered confusion among students.</p>