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CBSE again extends deadline for scanned answer book requests till May 25

The CBSE had earlier extended the deadline from May 22 to May 23, then till May 24, and has now further extended it till May 25 midnight amid complaints from students
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsEducationCBSE

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