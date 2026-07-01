CBSE asks schools to promote cyber safety through certification course, monthly awareness activities

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> (CBSE) has directed its affiliated schools to strengthen cyber safety awareness by encouraging students, teachers and parents to enroll in a 2.5-hour cyber hygiene certification course and establish cyber clubs to promote safe online practices.</p><p>According to a circular issued by the Board, the initiative is part of a nationwide campaign led by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs to improve cyber awareness and reduce online risks, reported <em>PTI.</em></p><p><strong>Why the initiative has been launched</strong></p><p>CBSE said the move comes at a time when children are spending increasing amounts of time on digital platforms, making them vulnerable to online threats.</p><p>According to a senior Board official, these include cyberbullying, online grooming, identity theft, online harassment and financial cyber fraud.</p><p>"The initiative... aims to strengthen cybercrime awareness and promote cyber hygiene among students, teachers and parents. This is crucial as children's increasing use of digital platforms exposes them to online risks, including grooming, cyberbullying, identity theft, online harassment, and financial cyberfraud," the official told <em>PTI.</em></p>.India’s cyber vulnerabilities begin long before a breach.<p><strong>Schools asked to hold monthly cyber awareness activities</strong></p><p>As part of the campaign, schools have been advised to organise awareness programmes on the first Wednesday of every month, which will be observed as 'Cyber Jagrookta Diwas'.</p><p>Suggested activities include quizzes, debates, speeches, poster-making competitions, pledge drives and awareness sessions on cyber safety.</p><p>The Board has also encouraged schools to incorporate cyber awareness into annual functions, parent-teacher meetings and other school campaigns.</p><p><strong>Cyber clubs, pledge and awareness material</strong></p><p>CBSE has further asked schools to establish Cyber Clubs to promote regular discussions and activities related to online safety.</p><p>Schools have also been advised to circulate a Cyber Safety Pledge among students and encourage them to get it signed by their parents. The pledge focuses on responsible social media use, safe internet practices and basic cyber hygiene.</p><p>In addition, schools have been asked to:</p><ul><li><p>Display cyber safety advisories on parent portals.</p></li><li><p>Share the cybercrime awareness comic book developed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.</p></li><li><p>Encourage students and parents to follow Cyberdost, the government's cyber safety awareness initiative, on social media.</p></li><li><p>Use interactive learning resources such as the cyber awareness 'Snake and Ladder' game to spread awareness.</p></li></ul>.CBSE should introduce timelines for sharing students' assessment records, says CIC.<p><strong>'Awareness is the strongest preventive tool'</strong></p><p>Highlighting the importance of the campaign, I4C Director Nishant Kumar said schools can play a key role in building safer digital habits.</p><p>"Awareness is our strongest preventive tool. By reaching students, teachers and parents through schools, we are creating a culture of cyber safety that can help protect families and communities from emerging online threats," he said.</p><p>The Board has asked all affiliated schools to actively participate in the campaign and promote cyber hygiene among the wider school community, added<em> PTI.</em></p>