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CBSE asks schools to promote cyber safety through certification course, monthly awareness activities

CBSE said the move comes at a time when children are spending increasing amounts of time on digital platforms, making them vulnerable to online threats.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 11:09 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 11:09 IST
EducationCBSEschoolCyber crimeSchoolscybersecurity

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