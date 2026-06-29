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CBSE clarifies three-language policy, announces relaxations for current students in Classes 7 to 10; here's what changes

CBSE has said the current Class 10 batch will continue under the existing two-language scheme and will not have to adopt the revised language policy.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 09:56 IST
EducationCBSEschoolForeign languageThree language formula

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