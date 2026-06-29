CBSE clarifies three-language policy, announces relaxations for current students in Classes 7 to 10; here's what changes

<p>As its new three-language policy continues to create confusion among schools, students and parents, the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education </a>(CBSE) has announced several relaxations and clarifications for the current batches of Classes 7, 8, 9 and 10.</p><p>The board on Monday, June 29, said the current Class 10 batch (2026-27) will continue under the existing two-language scheme and will not have to adopt the revised language policy. It has also clarified that students currently studying in Classes 7, 8 and 9 will not be required to appear for a Class 10 board examination in the third language when they move to the secondary stage.</p><p>The clarification comes amid continued concerns over the implementation of the revised language framework announced earlier this year under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.</p>.CBSE 3-language policy to roll out gradually; Classes 7-9 to continue with existing language combinations: Dharmendra Pradhan.<p><strong>Current Class 10 students exempt from new language policy</strong></p><p>In the fresh guidelines, the CBSE said there would be "no change" for students currently studying in Class 10 during the 2026-27 academic session.</p><p>"It is reiterated that there will be no change for students who are in Class X during 2026-27, and they will continue with the old system of two languages," the board said.</p><p>It further clarified that "no third language is required to be taken by this batch."</p>.'Policy or imposition?': CBSE leaves Hindi out of R3 language list; educationists decode what it means.<p><strong>Relief for Classes 7, 8 and 9</strong></p><p>One of the biggest concerns raised by schools after the CBSE's earlier circular was whether students already midway through school would be forced to change their language combinations.</p><p>The board has now clarified that the current batches of Classes 7, 8 and 9 will not be required to take the third language as a board examination subject in Class X.</p><p>It has also announced a one-time relaxation for students who had already opted for two foreign languages under the earlier system.</p><p>According to the guidelines, such students may continue studying those two foreign languages and only need to add one Bharatiya Bhasha (Indian language) as their third language (R3).</p><p>The Board explained this through examples:</p><ul><li><p>Students already studying two Indian languages, such as Hindi and Tamil, may choose either another Indian language or a non-native language such as English or French as their third language.</p></li><li><p>Those studying one Indian language and one non-native language, such as Tamil and English, will be required to choose another Indian language as their third language (R3).</p></li><li><p>Students who are already studying two non-native languages, such as English and French, have been granted a one-time relaxation. They may continue with those two languages and add one Indian language as their third language (R3).</p></li></ul>.A shrinking space for foreign languages? Inside CBSE’s new three-language policy.<p><strong>What the revised policy says</strong></p><p>Reiterating the provisions under NEP 2020, the CBSE said students will study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages.</p><p>The board clarified that a non-native language may be chosen as the third language only if the other two languages are Indian languages.</p><p>It also emphasised that the objective is not merely to increase the number of language subjects but to make language learning "meaningful, engaging and enriching" while contributing to students' holistic development.</p>.Explained | CBSE's three-language formula for Class 9: What does it mean, what changes?.<p><strong>Background</strong></p><p>On April 2 this year, CBSE chairperson Rahul Singh announced a revised three-language framework based on three proficiency levels: R1, R2 and R3. Under the system, students will study three languages till Class 10 at different proficiency levels R1 being the most advanced and R3 focusing on foundational understanding. </p><p>Initially, the rollout was planned only for Class 6 from the 2026–27 academic year, gradually extending till 2031. However, on May 15, the CBSE expanded the implementation to Class 9 students as well from the current academic session. The board had earlier said that students may study a foreign language only if the other two languages are native Indian languages, or alternatively as an additional fourth language.</p><p>The issue also led to petitions before the Supreme Court and triggered concerns over the availability of teachers, textbooks and implementation timelines. </p><p>The CBSE has assured schools that grade-appropriate learning material for the new language framework will be made available in a time-bound manner.</p><p>The board said the introduction of the third language at the secondary stage is intended as an extension of language learning from the middle stage (Classes 6 to 8) and reiterated that the implementation aims to strengthen multilingual learning while ensuring that the transition remains balanced for students.</p>