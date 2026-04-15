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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
CBSE Class 10 results show girls outperforming boys with a 94.99% pass rate, while South India leads in performance.
Key points
• Girls outperform boys
Girls achieved a 94.99% pass rate in CBSE Class 10 exams, surpassing boys who had a 92.6% pass rate.
• Overall pass rate
The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 exams is 93.70%, slightly higher than last year's 93.66%.
• Top-performing regions
South Indian regions like Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada led with a 99.79% pass rate, followed by Chennai at 99.58%.
• Examination format change
CBSE introduced a dual-examination format for Class 10, with the first phase in February-March and an optional second phase in May.
• No merit list policy
CBSE continues its 2020 policy of not declaring a merit list to avoid unhealthy competition, instead awarding merit certificates to the top 0.1% of students.
Key statistics
94.99%
Girls pass percentage
92.6%
Boys pass percentage
93.70%
Overall pass percentage
99.79%
Top-performing regions pass rate
24.7 lakh
Number of students appeared
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 15 April 2026, 16:05 IST