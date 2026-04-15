CBSE Class 10 results show girls outperforming boys with a 94.99% pass rate, while South India leads in performance.

In one line

Key points

• Girls outperform boys Girls achieved a 94.99% pass rate in CBSE Class 10 exams, surpassing boys who had a 92.6% pass rate.

• Overall pass rate The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 exams is 93.70%, slightly higher than last year's 93.66%.

• Top-performing regions South Indian regions like Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada led with a 99.79% pass rate, followed by Chennai at 99.58%.

• Examination format change CBSE introduced a dual-examination format for Class 10, with the first phase in February-March and an optional second phase in May.