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CBSE Class 10 results declared; here’s where and how to check

This year, the Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 17 and March 11, 2026.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 11:09 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 11:09 IST
EducationCBSECBSE ExamExam resultsCBSE Class 10

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