<p>The wait for over 25 lakh students across India is finally over as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results on Wednesday (April 14).</p><p>Candidates who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 board examinations this year can check their scorecards on the official websites, <em><ins><a href="http://cbse.gov.in/">cbse.gov.in</a></ins></em> and <em><ins><a href="http://results.cbse.nic.in/">results.cbse.nic.in</a></ins>. </em>This year, the Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 17 and March 11, 2026.</p><p><strong>Where and how to check results</strong></p><p>To access their scorecards, students will need the following details:</p><ul><li><p>Roll number</p></li><li><p>School number</p></li><li><p>Admit card ID</p></li><li><p>Date of birth</p></li></ul><p>After entering these credentials on the official portal, students can download their provisional marksheets.</p><p>Digital marksheets and certificates will also be made available on DigiLocker shortly after the declaration, offering students quick and secure access. Apart from this, students can also access their results through the UMANG app, SMS and IVRS services.</p>.CBSE Class 10 results: How to access marksheets on Digilocker once out?.<p><strong>Second board exam soon</strong></p><p>For the first time this year, the CBSE will conduct a second board exam for the students in a single academic year, allowing the students to improve their performance in the exams.</p><p>The exams are scheduled to be conducted in May 2026. With the results for the first session now declared, the CBSE is expected to release the official timetable for the second exams soon.</p>