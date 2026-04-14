Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

CBSE Class 10 results: How to access marksheets on Digilocker once out?

Apart from DigiLocker, students can also access their results through CBSE’s official website, UMANG app or SMS service.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 07:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 07:16 IST
EducationCBSECBSE ExamClass 10Board Exam

Follow us on :

Follow Us