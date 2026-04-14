Don’t wait till result day-set up your DigiLocker account now and stay ready.

🔗https://t.co/pSvg3mGnPS



📌 Note:

Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account.

Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker’s Issued Documents… pic.twitter.com/f42lxNlGVF