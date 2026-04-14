<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 board exam results anytime soon, with students across the country eagerly awaiting an official confirmation of the date and time.</p><p>While multiple media reports suggest that the results could be released as early as this week, most likely between April 14 and April 15, students are advised to wait for an official announcement from the board for confirmation.</p><p>The anticipation has been further heightened by a recent social media post from DigiLocker, which hinted that the results may be released soon.</p>.<p>“Don’t wait till result day - set up your DigiLocker account now and stay ready,” the post read.</p><p><strong>How to access CBSE results on DigiLocker</strong></p><p>Students will be able to access their digital marksheets and certificates through DigiLocker once the results are declared. </p><p>For students whose APAAR ID is already linked with CBSE records, accessing results through DigiLocker is straightforward. They need to visit the DigiLocker website and log in using their Aadhaar number. Once logged in, they can navigate to the “Issued Documents” section, where their CBSE marksheet will be automatically available as soon as the results are published.</p><p>APAAR, which stands for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, is a specialized identification system designed for all students in India.</p><p>Students without APAAR ID can follow these steps to confirm DigiLocker account:</p><ol><li><p>Enter the 6-digit access code provided by your school. If you haven’t received it, contact your school. If your code is 5 digits, prefix it with zero ‘0’.</p></li><li><p>Verify your details</p></li><li><p>Enter your mobile number and validate it using the OTP received</p></li><li><p>Your DigiLocker account will be successfully created and verified</p></li><li><p>Once the results are declared, students can access their marksheets directly in their DigiLocker accounts.</p></li></ol><p>Apart from DigiLocker, students can also access their results through CBSE’s official website, <em><ins><a href="http://cbse.gov.in/">cbse.gov.in</a></ins></em> and <em><ins><a href="http://results.cbse.nic.in/">results.cbse.nic.in</a></ins></em>, UMANG app or SMS service.</p>.CBSE Class 10 results likely by April third or fourth week.<p><strong>Exam details and what to expect</strong></p><p>The CBSE Class 10 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2026, with lakhs of students appearing for the exams across India and abroad.</p><p>As the evaluation process nears completion, expectations are that the results will be uploaded shortly. With speculation growing, students are advised to closely track official updates from the board through official channels.</p>