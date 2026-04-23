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CBSE Class 10 second board exams from May 15; check full date sheet

CBSE will consider the best score out of the two attempts for the final result, giving students an opportunity to improve their performance.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:00 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 06:00 IST
India NewsEducationCBSEExamClass 10CBSE Class 10

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