<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> (CBSE) has released the datesheet for the second board examination for Class 10 students. </p><p>This is the first academic year that the board will implement its new two-board exam system. The second exam offers students a chance to improve their performance in up to three subjects.</p><p>As per the official schedule, the second phase of the board exams will be conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026. Here is the full datesheet:</p><ul><li><p>May 15 (Friday): Mathematics (Standard & Basic)</p></li><li><p>May 16 (Saturday): English (Communicative / Language & Literature)</p></li><li><p>May 18 (Monday): Science</p></li><li><p>May 19 (Tuesday): Languages (Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, etc.)</p></li><li><p>May 20 (Wednesday): Painting, Sanskrit, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Other skill-based subjects</p></li><li><p>May 21 (Thursday): Social Science</p></li></ul><p>Most exams will be conducted in the 10:30 am to 1:30 pm slot, as per the official CBSE website. Candidates can access the full document at <em><ins><a href="http://cbse.gov.in/">cbse.gov.in</a></ins></em>.</p>.CBSE Class 10 two-board exam system explained: Who can reappear, rules, more.<p><strong>Who can appear in the second board exam?</strong> </p><p>The second examination is optional. Students can choose to re-appear for up to three subjects in the second cycle.</p><ul><li><p>All passed and eligible students are allowed to improve their performance. Eligible candidates include: </p></li><li><p>Students who have passed the first board exam and want to improve marks.</p></li><li><p>Students placed in the compartment category.</p></li><li><p>Students eligible under third-chance compartment (private candidates). </p></li></ul><p>Additionally, students must have appeared in at least three subjects in the first examination to be eligible for the second. Those who have missed three or more subjects will not be allowed to appear. Importantly, appearing in the first or main examination is mandatory in order to qualify for the second attempt.</p><p>The second examination will follow the same syllabus and pattern as the first phase. The board will consider the best score out of the two attempts for the final result, giving students an opportunity to improve their performance. </p><p>Admit cards and examination centre details will be issued separately ahead of the exam.</p>