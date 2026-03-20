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For the first time, CBSE will conduct two board exams for Class 10 students in single academic year, offering students a chance at improvement.
Key points
• Subject improvement limit
Students can reappear in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages, to enhance their scores.
• Eligibility criteria
Only passed students who appeared in the first exam and meet other conditions (e.g., not missing three or more subjects) can opt for the second exam.
• School registration process
Schools must submit a List of Candidates (LOC) in phases, with early submission encouraged before March 31 for the second exam.
• Fee and logistics
The exam fee is Rs 320 per subject (Rs 960 for three subjects), with a late fee of Rs 2,000 for delayed applications. Exam centers will be limited.
Key statistics
Rs 320
Exam fee per subject
Rs 960
Total fee for three subjects
Rs 2,000
Late fee for delayed applications
March 31
Deadline for first LOC submission
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Published 20 March 2026, 11:27 IST