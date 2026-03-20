For the first time, CBSE will conduct two board exams for Class 10 students in single academic year, offering students a chance at improvement.

Key points

• Subject improvement limit Students can reappear in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages, to enhance their scores.

• Eligibility criteria Only passed students who appeared in the first exam and meet other conditions (e.g., not missing three or more subjects) can opt for the second exam.

• School registration process Schools must submit a List of Candidates (LOC) in phases, with early submission encouraged before March 31 for the second exam.