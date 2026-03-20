<p>With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluding the Class 10 board examinations earlier this month on March 11, the students who appeared are now eagerly waiting for the results.</p><p>While the CBSE has not yet announced an official date and time for the declaration of results, past year trends offer a fairly reliable timeline for the same.</p><p><strong>When are the results usually declared?</strong></p><p>Over the past few years, the CBSE has typically announced the results for Class 10 within 4 to 6 weeks of the last exam.</p><p>More specifically, the results are usually announced in the second week of May. In both 2025 and 2024, the CBSE announced the Class 10 results on May 13, whereas, in 2023, the results were declared on May 12.</p><p>Going by this pattern, it is likely that the CBSE class 10 results will be announced in mid-May this year as well. However, it is strongly advised that the students stay alert for an official communication from the board itself for a concrete timeline.</p><p>On Thursday (March 19), the board also released a notification clarifying that the results for students in the Middle East Region, whose exams were earlier cancelled amid security concerns, will also be released along with the main CBSE Class 10results using a special assessment method.</p>.West Asia crisis: How CBSE will assess Class 10 students in Gulf countries amid conflict.<p><strong>What happens once the results are announced?</strong></p><p>Once declared, students will be able to access their results through multiple channels, including:</p><ul><li><p>Official CBSE websites:<em> <ins><a href="http://results.cbse.nic.in/">results.cbse.nic.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://cbse.nic.in/">cbse.nic.in</a></ins> </em></p></li><li><p>DigiLocker</p></li><li><p>UMANG app</p></li><li><p>Designated Android mobile app: “DigiResults”</p></li><li><p>SMS service (by sending cbse10 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> on mobile number 7738299899)</p></li></ul><p>Students are advised to keep their roll number, school code, centre code and admit card handy to check their scores.</p><p>For any further updates, the students must keep track of the official CBSE websites and social media handles.</p>