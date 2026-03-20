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CBSE Class 10: When will board exam results be announced?

While CBSE has not yet announced an official date for the declaration of results, past year trends offer a fairly reliable timeline.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 07:03 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 07:03 IST
EducationCBSEResultsExamClass 10CBSE Class 10 results

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