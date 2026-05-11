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CBSE Class 12 board results 2026 'coming soon'? Here’s what we know so far

Although CBSE has not yet confirmed the exact date and time of the announcement, several signs point towards a release as early as tomorrow.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:23 IST
India NewsEducationCBSEClass 12Board ExamExam results

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