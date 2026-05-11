<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education </a>(CBSE) is expected to release the results for the Class 12 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exams">board examinations</a> 2026 anytime now, with several signs pointing towards a release as early as tomorrow.</p><p>Adding to the speculation, DigiLocker posted an update on social media, on Monday, May 11, stating, “CBSE Class XII Results 2026 Coming Soon on DigiLocker Result Page! Get ready to access your CBSE Class XII Results quickly, securely, and conveniently through DigiLocker.”</p><p>The platform has also asked students to check their results at <em><ins><a href="http://results.digilocker.gov.in/">results.digilocker.gov.in</a></ins></em> once the results are officially declared.</p><p>Although CBSE has not yet confirmed the exact date and time of the announcement, the DigiLocker update has intensified anticipation among lakhs of students awaiting their scores.</p><p>This year, over 17 lakh students reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations conducted across India and abroad. The examinations began on February 15, 2026, and concluded on April 4, 2026.</p>.'Everything is fine': CBSE junks reports of glitches in Class 12 answer sheets evaluation.<p><strong>Where to check CBSE Class 12 results 2026</strong></p><p>Once declared, students will be able to check their results through the official CBSE websites by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit one of the official websites: <em><ins><a href="http://cbseresults.nic.in/">cbseresults.nic.in</a></ins></em>, <em><ins><a href="http://results.cbse.nic.in/">results.cbse.nic.in</a></ins></em>, or <em><ins><a href="http://cbse.gov.in/">cbse.gov.in</a></ins></em>.</p></li><li><p>Click on the Class 12 result link.</p></li><li><p>Enter login credentials such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.</p></li><li><p>Submit the details. Your result will display on the screen.</p></li><li><p>Download and save the provisional marksheet.</p></li></ol><p><strong>DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS options available</strong></p><p>Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to access their results through DigiLocker and the UMANG app.</p><p>DigiLocker will provide students with digitally signed copies of marksheets, passing certificates, and migration certificates.</p>.CBSE schools must start teaching two Indian languages in Class 6 from July 1.<p>Students can log into DigiLocker using their registered mobile number and access documents through the “Issued Documents” section after the results are released.</p><p>In previous years, CBSE had also enabled SMS-based result access for students facing issues due to heavy website traffic. Similar alternate methods, including WhatsApp-based services, may also be announced this year.</p><p>While the board has not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the result date, the latest DigiLocker announcement strongly suggests that the declaration is expected very soon.</p><p>Students are advised to regularly check official CBSE websites and official channels for the latest updates regarding the Class 12 results.</p>