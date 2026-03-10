<p>The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Mathematics question paper has gone viral online, but not because of its difficulty level. Instead, the buzz is around a QR code printed on the paper, which students claim leads to something entirely unexpected.</p><p>As per the bizarre claims circulating all over social media platforms like Reddit and X, the QR code allegedly leads to the YouTube Video of Rick Astley’s 1987 hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’. </p>.<p>Screenshots and videos of the question paper began to surface online soon after the exam concluded on Monday (March 9), as students expressed surprise and disbelief at what appeared to be an old internet prank embedded in the official CBSE question paper.</p><p>While there has been no official clarification from the CBSE yet, the incident has quickly gained traction online. Students have shared screenshots, memes and reactions, with some joking that they were “rickrolled by CBSE” during their board exam.</p>.<p><strong>Glitch, prank or security lapse?</strong></p><p>QR codes are not uncommon on question papers, in fact, they have become a regular feature on CBSE question papers in recent years. They are primarily used as part of the board’s security and authentication system, allowing officials to verify the paper’s authenticity and track examination materials digitally.</p>.<p>Because of this, the viral claims have raised questions among some users online about whether the code could have been tampered with, incorrectly linked, or misused. A few social media users even speculated about potential security risks such as paper leaks or digital manipulation, although there is currently no evidence to support these concerns.</p><p>At the same time, many students appear to be treating the incident more light-heartedly, flooding social media with jokes and memes about being “rickrolled” during a board exam.</p>.<p>Interestingly, the YouTube video in question named ‘Rickroll {HD + No ads}’ has also seen a fresh wave of comments from CBSE students after they reportedly discovered the link through their exam paper.</p><p>“Getting rickrolled by CBSE wasn't on my 2026 bucket list,” one comment read. While another user commented, “Getting rickrolled by CBSE wasn't on my 2026 bucket list”.</p><p><strong>What does ‘getting rickrolled’ mean?</strong></p><p>“Rickrolling” is a long-running internet meme in which someone is tricked into opening a link that unexpectedly leads to the music video of Rick Astley’s 1987 hit Never Gonna Give You Up.</p><p>The prank became widely popular in the late 2000s, when disguised links would redirect unsuspecting users to the video, or unrelated clips would suddenly switch to the song midway. Over time, it evolved into a playful online tradition used across social media platforms.</p><p>However, if the viral claims about the CBSE exam paper are indeed accurate, the issue could raise questions beyond just an old internet prank, particularly around the reliability of the board’s exam process.</p>