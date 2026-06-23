CBSE clears uncertainty for Class 12 private candidates in Gulf region, introduces special assessment scheme

CBSE introduces special assessment scheme for Class 12 private candidates in Gulf region after Supreme Court intervention.

In one line

Key points

• Exams cancelled CBSE cancelled Class 12 exams in seven West Asian countries due to regional tensions, affecting both regular and private candidates.

• Private candidates excluded Private candidates preparing for improvement exams were initially left out of CBSE’s assessment scheme, leading to withheld results.

• New assessment formula CBSE introduced a 40-60 weightage formula for private candidates, using Class 10 and Class 12 marks to calculate results.

• Supreme Court intervention A petition by Pransu Jigarkumar Patel prompted the Supreme Court to direct CBSE to address the issue, leading to the new policy.