CBSE clears uncertainty for Class 12 private candidates in Gulf region, introduces special assessment scheme

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Concise summary of key highlights
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CBSE introduces special assessment scheme for Class 12 private candidates in Gulf region after Supreme Court intervention.
Key points
• Exams cancelled
CBSE cancelled Class 12 exams in seven West Asian countries due to regional tensions, affecting both regular and private candidates.
• Private candidates excluded
Private candidates preparing for improvement exams were initially left out of CBSE’s assessment scheme, leading to withheld results.
• New assessment formula
CBSE introduced a 40-60 weightage formula for private candidates, using Class 10 and Class 12 marks to calculate results.
• Supreme Court intervention
A petition by Pransu Jigarkumar Patel prompted the Supreme Court to direct CBSE to address the issue, leading to the new policy.
• Option to improve scores
Dissatisfied candidates can appear in future CBSE exams to improve their marks, similar to regular students.
Key statistics
7
Number of West Asian countries affected by exam cancellations
40% Class 10 marks, 60% Class 12 marks
Weightage distribution in new assessment formula
June 22
Date of Supreme Court hearing
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Published 23 June 2026, 06:16 IST