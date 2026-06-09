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CBSE closes re-evaluation window, says 1.6 L students applied

In a post on X on May 26, CBSE had said that 4.04 lakh students applied for 11.31 lakh answer sheets, while the Board had delivered 8.98 lakh answer sheets.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 21:53 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 21:53 IST
India NewsEducationCBSEre-evaluation

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