CBSE closes re-evaluation window, says 1.6 L students applied

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/lessons-for-cbse-from-karnatakas-public-universities-4030219">CBSE’s </a>website for re-evaluation closed even as students complained of glitches. The Board said on Monday that over 1.6 lakh students had applied.</p>.<p>CBSE, in a post on X, said the application window for verification and re-evaluation was functional between June 2 and June 7 under the "supervision and management" of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs, despite cyber threats and attacks. </p>.<p>"During the above <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/students-report-glitches-in-cbse-revaluation-portal-board-says-it-remained-fully-functional-till-closing-4031267">application </a>period, more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests pertaining to over 3.8 lakh answer books... The system remained under continuous monitoring by dedicated cyber security teams throughout the operational period to prevent malicious traffic and cyber threats. Dedicated CBSE teams also provided proactive support to students submitting their applications, through its help desk and grievance redressal channels,” it said. </p>.After multiple delays, CBSE opens revaluation portal; claims cyber-attacks.<p>In a post on X on May 26, CBSE had said that 4.04 lakh students applied for 11.31 lakh answer sheets, while the Board had delivered 8.98 lakh answer sheets. </p>.<p>The Board also responded to reports and social media posts that pointed at some malfunctions of the Post-Result Services Portal.</p>.<p>"To clarify doubts of some of these students and parents, it is informed that the message ‘Roll Number Not Found’ is displayed when a candidate had not successfully applied during the first phase of the Post-Result Services process, namely the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window. As clearly outlined earlier, only those candidates who had applied for their scanned answer books during the preceding stage (Answer Books Photocopy) were eligible to avail the subsequent stage of Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers,” it said. </p>.<p>Despite that, several students took to social media to complain that they did not get their scanned sheets in time. “CBSE remains committed to ensuring a transparent, student-centric and seamless post-result process. The Board continues to address all genuine student concerns through its grievance redressal mechanisms, helpline support and other communication channels,” it said in response.</p>