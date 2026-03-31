<p>The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ctet">(CTET) </a>2026 for the February session, for over 23 lakh candidates. </p><p>Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download their scorecards from the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://ctet.nic.in/">ctet.nic.in,</a></ins></em> using their roll number and date of birth.</p><p><strong>Over 5.9 lakh qualify</strong></p><p>As per official data released by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE</a>, a total of 26.49 lakh candidates registered, of whom 23.24 appeared for the examination this year. Out of these, 5.97 candidates qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 25.68 per cent.</p><p>A paper-wise breakdown shows:</p><ul><li><p>Paper 1 (Classes 1–5): 12,11,611 registered, 10,65,410 appeared, 3,58,937 qualified (33.69 per cent)</p></li><li><p>Paper 2 (Classes 6–8): 21,56,459 registered, 18,67,428 appeared, 3,46,738 qualified (18.56 per cent)</p></li></ul><p>The results were announced after the completion of the answer key review process. CBSE had earlier released the scanned OMR sheets and provisional answer keys on March 12, and invited objections from candidates until March 15. All challenges were reviewed by subject experts, following which a final answer key was prepared. </p><p>The board has clarified that the results have been calculated strictly based on this revised answer key and that no further changes will be made.</p><p>With the CTET results announced, candidates can check their qualifying status, and use the certificate to apply for teaching positions in central and state government schools. Qualified candidates may also prepare for further recruitment processes.</p><p><strong>About CTET 2026</strong></p><p>The CTET 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8 across multiple centres in the country, with a re-examination held on March 1 at select centres following reported issues. This year, the central examination saw more than 26 lakh registrations.</p><p>The exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates who qualify both papers are eligible to teach across Classes 1 to 8. CTET qualification is mandatory for recruitment to teaching positions in central government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and other institutions.</p><p>To qualify, candidates from the general category must secure a minimum of 90 marks out of 150 (60 per cent), while candidates from SC and ST categories must score at least 82 marks (55 per cent).</p><p>While qualifying CTET is an essential requirement, it does not guarantee employment. Candidates must apply separately when recruitment notifications are released by respective institutions.</p><p><strong>How to check results</strong></p><p>To check their results, the candidate can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://ctet.nic.in/">ctet.nic.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the link for “CTET February 2026 Result” on the homepage</p></li><li><p>Enter your roll number and date of birth</p></li><li><p>Submit the details to view your result</p></li><li><p>Download and save the scorecard for future reference</p></li></ol><p>Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.</p>.Explained | How CBSE will assess Class 12 students in the Middle East region this year