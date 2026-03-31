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CBSE CTET 2026 results out; 5.9 lakh candidates qualify

The CTET 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8 across multiple centres in the country for over 23 lakh candidates.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 07:58 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 07:58 IST
EducationCBSEExamteacherRecruitmentCTET

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