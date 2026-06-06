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CBSE extends Class 12 verification, re-evaluation application deadline till June 7

The move comes after several students flagged issues in accessing answer books and applying for verification and re-evaluation on the CBSE’s post-result services portal launched on June 2.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 02:21 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 02:21 IST
India NewsEducationCBSE

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