CBSE opens Class 12 re-evaluation portal after delays, allowing students to verify discrepancies and request re-evaluation of answer sheets.

Key points

• Portal launch details The CBSE re-evaluation portal opened on June 2 and will remain accessible until June 6 at midnight for students to verify discrepancies or request re-evaluation.

• Issues students can report Students can report missing pages, blurred scans, incorrect answer books, or request re-evaluation of specific answers they believe were marked incorrectly.

• Fee structure Verification of issues costs ₹100 per answer book, while re-evaluation costs ₹25 per question. Payment can be made via UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking.

• OSM system criticism The On-Screen Marking system faced criticism for evaluation discrepancies, blurred scans, and technical glitches, prompting CBSE to acknowledge vulnerabilities and delays.