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CBSE opens Class 12 re-evaluation portal after delays, allowing students to verify discrepancies and request re-evaluation of answer sheets.
Key points
• Portal launch details
The CBSE re-evaluation portal opened on June 2 and will remain accessible until June 6 at midnight for students to verify discrepancies or request re-evaluation.
• Issues students can report
Students can report missing pages, blurred scans, incorrect answer books, or request re-evaluation of specific answers they believe were marked incorrectly.
• Fee structure
Verification of issues costs ₹100 per answer book, while re-evaluation costs ₹25 per question. Payment can be made via UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking.
• OSM system criticism
The On-Screen Marking system faced criticism for evaluation discrepancies, blurred scans, and technical glitches, prompting CBSE to acknowledge vulnerabilities and delays.
• Aadhaar verification requirement
Aadhaar verification is mandatory for security, but parents' or guardians' Aadhaar details can be used if the student lacks one.
Key statistics
4,04,319
Number of students who applied for scanned answer books
11.31 lakh
Total answer books covered by scanned copy applications
June 2
Portal opening date
June 6
Portal closing date
₹100
Verification fee per answer book
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 02 June 2026, 05:50 IST