<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-board-of-secondary-education">Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)</a> issued an alert, on Thursday (March 11), warning students and parents against a fake circular circulating online falsely claiming that the Class 12 English examination in the Middle East region has been rescheduled.<br><br>The viral circular, dated March 11, claimed that CBSE will be conducting the Class 12 English examination on March 12, 2026, for students studying in CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.<br><br>The board, however, clarified that the notice is not authentic. Students are advised to rely on official channels like CBSE website or the board’s official social media platforms for any exam related updates.</p>.<p>The fake notice surfaced amid continued disruptions to CBSE board examinations in the Middle East region, where multiple exams have been postponed over the past two weeks due to security concerns.</p><p>Earlier this month, CBSE postponed Class 10 and Class 12 examinations scheduled from March 2 onwards in several Middle East countries including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The board said the decision was taken after reviewing the security situation in the region and prioritising student safety.</p><p>The board later postponed exams scheduled on March 5, 6 and subsequent dates until March 16, saying fresh dates would be announced after reviewing the situation. CBSE is expected to issue another update on March 14 regarding examinations scheduled after March 16.</p><p>The disruptions come against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel, which has escalated tensions across parts of the Middle East and prompted safety concerns for students appearing for board examinations in the region.</p><p>Meanwhile, CBSE board examinations continue as scheduled in India. The 2025-26 board exams began on February 17, with Class 10 examinations concluding on March 10 and Class 12 examinations set to continue until April 9.</p><p>According to the official date sheet, the Class 12 English Core examination is scheduled for Thursday (March 12) in India.</p><p>CBSE has advised students, parents and schools to avoid sharing unverified exam-related information and to follow only official announcements from the board.</p>