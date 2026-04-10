<p>In a fresh directive issued on April 9, 2026, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> (CBSE) has instructed all affiliated schools to implement the new three-language system for Class 6 from the current academic year (2026-27), giving them a strict deadline of seven days to ensure compliance.</p><p>In its official circular, the board stated that the Scheme of Studies 2026–27 has already been released and the third language component (R3) is to be introduced from Class 6 in the 2026–27 academic session. While some schools have already begun implementing the changes, the board has now made it mandatory for all remaining schools to follow suit immediately.</p><p>The board has advised its affiliated schools to take all necessary measures, ensuring immediate and effective implementation on a mandatory basis.</p>.CBSE revamps curriculum for Classes 9-10 | Here’s what changes for students.<p><strong>Textbooks yet to be released</strong></p><p>Even as the directive comes into force, the board has acknowledged that textbooks for the R3 language component are not yet available. In the meantime, schools have been asked to begin teaching the third language using locally available books or learning materials. </p><p>“The textbooks for R3 in the languages enumerated in the Constitution of India will be made available shortly. However, schools are directed to start teaching R3 from Class VI immediately, using locally available books/materials, strictly in accordance with the competencies prescribed in NCFSE-2023, which are also attached with this circular at annexure 1 for ready reference,” the circular added.</p>.Lame duck of a language for a leaner curriculum?.<p><strong>Schools asked to notify language choices</strong></p><p>Schools have also been instructed to finalise which third language (R3) they will offer to students and inform their respective CBSE regional offices. Additionally, these choices must be updated on the board’s OASIS (Online Affiliated School Information System) portal.</p><p>Importantly, the board clarified that only those languages introduced at the Class 6 level will be available as subject options for students in Classes 9 and 10 in the future. Regional offices will maintain records of implementation and are expected to reach out to schools soon to collect details of the languages being offered.</p>.CBSE announces major curriculum overhaul with mandatory three-language policy and AI education rollout from 2026-27.<p><strong>CBSE’s three language model explained</strong></p><p>The directive is part of CBSE’s broader shift to a proficiency-based three-language system. Under the revised structure, students will study three languages until Class 10, but at varying levels of proficiency:</p><ul><li><p>R1: Advanced level, focusing on strong reading, writing, and analytical skills</p></li><li><p>R2: Intermediate level</p></li><li><p>R3: Foundational level, aimed at basic understanding</p></li></ul><p>The rollout of this system will be over the next four years. For the 2026–27 academic year, R3-level textbooks are being introduced for Class 6 and will move up one class each year, reaching Class 10 by 2031. This means the first full batch of students under the new system will take their Class 10 board exams in 2031.</p><p>For students entering Class 9 in 2026–27, the transition will be partial. They will begin studying languages at R1 and R2 levels immediately. By the time they appear for their board exams in 2028, two languages, at R1 and R2 levels, will effectively become mandatory, while the third language will remain optional for a few years during the transition phase.</p><p>The board also noted that the 2027 board exams will be the last to follow the existing language policy.</p><p>In addition, CBSE has expanded language choices at the secondary level, introducing options such as Maithili, Santali, Dogri, and Konkani for Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic session.</p>