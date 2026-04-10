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CBSE gives schools 7-day deadline to implement three-language system in Class 6

All affiliated schools have been asked to begin implementation immediately, textbooks to be made available shortly.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 12:01 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 12:01 IST
EducationCBSELanguageSchool educationThree language formula

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