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CBSE issues reminder regarding verification re-evaluation deadline; portal to remain open till midnight on Sunday

They informed that the portal will remain open until 11:59 PM tonight, and to apply before the portal closes as scheduled.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsEducationCBSEClass 12

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