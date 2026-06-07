CBSE issues reminder regarding verification re-evaluation deadline; portal to remain open till midnight on Sunday

<p>The Central Board of Secondary Education (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE</a>) issued a reminder for students of Class 12, with regards to applications for verifying issues observed and answer re-evaluation. </p><p>Requesting students to sbumit before the deadline, a statement on their X handle read, "Today, 07 June 2026, is the last day to submit applications for Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers on the post-result services portal for Class XII Examination 2026."</p><p>They informed that the portal will remain open until 11:59 PM tonight, and to apply before the portal closes as scheduled. </p>.The plucky teenagers who put CBSE under the scanner.<p>The measure comes after several students raised issues in accessing their answer sheets applying for verification and re-evaluation on the CBSE's post-result services portal launched on June 2. </p><p>The educational institution said that for verification of issues in scanned copies of answer books, students can report concerns such as missing pages, missing maps or graphs, missing supplementary sheets, incorrect answer books, blurred pages or evaluation against a different question paper set. </p><p>CBSE found itself in the middle of a controversy after a few Class 12 students alleged that the scanned copies of their answer sheets, uploaded by the board, did not match their handwriting.</p><p>They further raised concerns about potential mismatches in the on-screen marking (OSM) system, after which the Cabinet Secretariat announced the formation of a one-member committee to investigate the procurement of services for the OSM system by the CBSE.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>