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CBSE makes three-language formula compulsory for Class 9 & 10 from July 1

The CBSE also stated that all assessments for R3 must be entirely 'school-based and internal'.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 16:38 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 16:38 IST
India NewsEducationCBSElanguages

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