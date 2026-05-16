<p>New Delhi: Students in class 9 and 10 will now compulsorily have to opt for a third language, beginning from July 1, with at least two being native Indian languages, said a notification issued by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-board-of-secondary-education">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> on Friday. While students will have to opt for the third language from the 2026-27 academic session, it will not be part of the board examination requirement. </p><p><br>The CBSE said that the decision is in line with “the vision” of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nep">National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 </a>and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. “With effect from 1 July 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages. Students who wish to study a foreign language may do so as the third language only if the other two languages are native Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language,” the notification read. </p><p><br>“In this context, the Board has carefully reviewed the recently released NCERT syllabus for Class IX (2026-27), which includes the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) at the Secondary Stage,” it added.</p>.CBSE schools must start teaching two Indian languages in Class 6 from July 1.<p>The CBSE also stated that all assessments for R3 must be entirely “school-based and internal”. “The performance of students in R3 will be duly reflected in the CBSE certificate. It is clarified that no student will be barred from appearing in the Class X Board Examinations due to R3. Sample question papers, rubrics for internal assessment will be shared by the Board shortly,” it stated.</p><p><br>The only exemptions that the Board has allowed are children with special needs who must be granted relaxations as per the RPwD Act 2016, affiliated schools situated outside India, and foreign students coming back to India. </p><p><br>As per the notification, comparative analysis by the CBSE has shown that there is a 75-80 per cent overlap in core language competencies including oral communication, reading comprehension, written expression, and grammatical awareness, between Middle Stage and Secondary Stage R3. </p><p><br>“Accordingly, till the dedicated R3 textbooks are available, Class IX students shall use the Class VI R3 textbooks (2026-27 edition) of the chosen language. In order to adequately address the competencies envisaged at the Secondary Stage, these textbooks will be supplemented with one appropriate local or state literary material, selected by schools, such as short stories, poems, or nonfiction works,” the CBSE said. </p><p><br>The CBSE said that Class VI R3 Textbooks in 19 scheduled languages will be made available to schools before July 1, and that, for the remaining native Indian languages, any available book from the SCERT and state level resources should be used. “Schools facing constraints in the availability of adequately qualified native Indian language teachers may, as an interim arrangement for R3 Language, engage existing teachers of other subjects who possess functional proficiency in the concerned native Indian language,” the notification stated.</p><p><br>The CBSE has also urged schools to go ahead with “collaborative and flexible mechanisms” such as inter-school resource sharing through Sahodaya clusters, virtual or hybrid teaching support, engagement of retired language teachers, and utilisation of qualified postgraduates to address temporary teacher availability challenges during the transition period. </p>