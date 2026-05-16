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CBSE makes three languages mandatory for Class IX from July 1

However, there will be no Board examination for the third language (R3) in Class X, CBSE clarified.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 14:05 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 14:05 IST
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