<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-board-of-secondary-education">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> (CBSE) has issued a fresh notice which states that the Board has made the study of three languages mandatory for the students of Class IX. It will come into effect from July 1, 2026.</p><p>However, there will be no Board examination for the third language (R3) in Class X, CBSE clarified.</p><p>"To keep the focus on learning and reduce any undue pressure on students, no Board Examination shall be conducted for R3 at the Class X level," reads the circular.</p>.CBSE assures transparency in Class 12 evaluation, says re-evaluation process to continue.<p>The official circular issued by the Board, on May 15, declared that at least two of the three languages must be native Indian languages, and in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.</p><p>“With effect from 1st July 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages,” the circular stated.</p><p>"All assessments for R3 shall be entirely school-based and internal. The performance of students in R3 will be duly reflected in the CBSE certificate. It is clarified that no student will be barred from appearing in the Class X Board Examinations due to R3. Sample question papers, rubrics for internal assessment will be shared by the Board shortly," it added.</p>.CBSE to conduct CTET September 2026 on September 6; registrations open.<p>The board also asked schools to update their R3 language offerings for Classes 6 to 9 on the OASIS portal by June 30.</p><p>Schools facing a shortage of qualified native Indian language teachers may use interim measures, such as inter-school resource sharing, virtual or hybrid teaching support, engagement of retired language teachers and qualified postgraduates, the circular said.</p><p>The CBSE further said relaxations would be provided to the Children With Special Needs (CwSN) in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, while foreign students returning to India may get case-by-case exemptions from the requirement of studying two native Indian languages.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>