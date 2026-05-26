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CBSE OSM row: After student’s 'not my answer sheet' post, board admits blunder and sends 'correct copy'

The development comes after a Class 12 student, Vedant Shrivastava, alleged on social media that the Physics answer sheet uploaded under his roll number did not belong to him.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:49 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

CBSE OSM row: After student’s viral post over ‘wrong answer sheet’, board admits blunder

In one line
CBSE admits blunder in OSM evaluation after student’s viral post reveals wrong answer sheet.
Key points
Student exposes CBSE error
A Class 12 student, Vedant Shrivastava, discovered his Physics answer sheet was incorrectly uploaded and evaluated under his roll number.
Board acknowledges mistake
CBSE admitted to sending incorrect answer sheets to students and promised to correct results after the viral complaint.
OSM system under scrutiny
The On-Screen Marking system faced widespread criticism for blurry scans, missing pages, and manual re-evaluation after complaints.
Impact on students
Students reported significant mark increases after corrections, raising concerns over transparency and fairness in evaluations.
Calls for accountability
Many demand grace marks or manual re-evaluation, questioning the reliability of CBSE’s digital marking system.
Key statistics
17.68 lakh
Number of Class 12 students assessed by CBSE
2026
Year CBSE fully implemented OSM for Class 12
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:49 IST
CBSEViralCBSE ExamClass 12Board Exam

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