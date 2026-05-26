Dear Vedant,— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 25, 2026
Thank you for bringing your concern regarding your Physics answer book to our attention.
Upon review, the matter has been examined, and the correct copy of your answer book has been sent to your registered email address. Necessary action for updating your result,…
Attaching the correct answer sheets screenshots here for your reference , we will still apply for reevaluation of this answer sheet after checking this sheet more closely since they have slashed my marks even when the answer is correct . Thanks @Ajatikaa mam for your help Thanks… pic.twitter.com/PqKKoVkws2— VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 25, 2026
Thanks to the people who supported us in these tough times and we faced so much mental harrasment because of this . People called us antinational and Pakistani just because we raised a genuine concern and at the end Truth has prevailed .— VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 25, 2026
Update: CBSE replied to our email and confirmed that our concern regarding the Chemistry answer sheet was valid.— Sanjana (@Sanjanaopxe) May 25, 2026
Thankyou to everyone who helped bring attention to this. Your support meant a lot. Waiting for the next steps from cbse now pic.twitter.com/h7OyD6SgVP
My overall percentage increased from 84% to 91% after the correction of my Chemistry paper.— Mohit Tyagi (@NewsWoa) May 26, 2026
That’s how serious answer sheet errors can be. Many students with low marks may be blaming themselves, while the real issue could actually be an evaluation mistake or checking error.
CBSE WHAT DO YOU MEAN YALL JUST DIDNT SCAN 2 WHOLE PAGES OF MY SANSKRIT ANSWERBOOK ????? 😭😭😭😭— K (@surelynotkan) May 25, 2026
LIKE HELLO???? 6 QUESTIONS GAYAB HAI PDF SE LMFAOOO
how do u accidentally skip TWO pages bro this is my BOARD EXAM 😭 pic.twitter.com/fHAnSs4nIu
So, had it not gone viral, CBSE would have not taken it up?— Alok (@alokawinash) May 25, 2026
Just one incident is enough now, to make it mandatorily re-verify each and every student's answer sheet as well.. to fix this mix-up!
If answer sheets are already digital, give full access to all students.
what is the… https://t.co/kTBBOdE2mQ
CBSE should consider giving 10–15 grace marks to all the students(including RT,Compartment etc) below 75% eligibility criteria. Many students are losing admissions to their dream universities over just a few marks despite years of hard work. pic.twitter.com/vbEUUMkqZM— Anurag Tyagi (@TheAnuragTyagi) May 25, 2026