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CBSE OSM row: IIT panel gives final nod to re-evaluation portal after audit

The clearance comes after weeks of scrutiny over the board's digital evaluation system, during which students reported technical glitches and flagged security vulnerabilities.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 11:35 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 11:35 IST
EducationCBSEIIT MadrasIITiit kanpurExamClass 12

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