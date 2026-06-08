CBSE OSM row: IIT panel gives final nod to re-evaluation portal after audit

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education</a>'s (CBSE) re-evaluation system has received final security clearance from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) teams that were brought in to audit the platform following the On-Screen Marking (OSM) controversy, according to an ANI report.</p><p>The clearance comes after weeks of scrutiny over the board's digital evaluation system, during which students reported technical glitches, flagged security vulnerabilities and CBSE itself disclosed that its re-evaluation portal had come under large-scale cyberattacks.</p><p>According to <em>ANI</em>, the examiner-facing evaluation portal that will now be used during the re-evaluation process has undergone multiple security upgrades after a detailed review by experts from IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras.</p>.'Focusing on what went wrong, not firefighting': IIT Madras Director Kamakoti on probing CBSE's OSM row.<p><strong>What has changed?</strong></p><p>According to an IIT panel member quoted by <em>ANI,</em> the new system continues to offer functionalities similar to the earlier platform but includes several additional security measures.</p><p>"While the new system retains functionalities similar to the earlier platform, several security enhancements have been incorporated to strengthen data protection and address vulnerabilities identified during the review process," the official said.</p><p>The report further stated that all answer-sheet records and related data have now been shifted from vendor-managed infrastructure to servers directly controlled by CBSE.</p><p>This, officials said, will allow the Board to exercise greater control over security and operations.</p>.Students report glitches in CBSE revaluation portal; board says it remained 'fully functional' till closing.<p><strong>COEMPT to stay, but data moves to CBSE servers</strong></p><p>While the infrastructure has been revamped, <em>ANI</em> reported that CBSE has decided not to use COEMPT Eduteck Pvt Ltd for scanning answer sheets during the ongoing re-evaluation process.</p><p>According to the IIT panel member, the revised system has been strengthened to address vulnerabilities that had earlier allowed unauthorised access to data and records.</p><p>"The revised portal has been fortified with additional safeguards to mitigate such risks and ensure secure handling of examination-related information," the official told <em>ANI.</em></p>.CBSE says re-evaluation portal faced cyberattacks on Day 1; students continue reporting glitches.<p><strong>Why was the security audit ordered?</strong></p><p>The security review was initiated after a series of issues surfaced during CBSE's first full-scale implementation of the OSM system for Class 12 board examinations.</p><p>Students had reported blurred scans, missing pages, answer-sheet mismatches, unchecked answers and technical glitches in the post-result support portal.</p><p>The controversy deepened after cybersecurity researchers highlighted vulnerabilities in parts of the OSM ecosystem, prompting CBSE to seek technical assistance from IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras.</p><p>According to <em>ANI,</em> IIT Kanpur's cybersecurity team spent more than 10 days reviewing two major systems: the CBSE registration portal and the OSM re-evaluation portal.</p><p>The report said that the system remained under close technical supervision while the security enhancements were being implemented.</p>