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CBSE portal's payment system was hit by 'malicious attack'; 50 students were affected: Sources

The issue led to abnormal fee displays on the portal, where the payable amount in some cases fluctuated from around Re 1 to nearly Rs 67,000-68,000.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 04:52 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 04:52 IST
India NewsEducationCBSE

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