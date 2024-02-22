CBSE proposes pilot run for open-book exams in November

In a potential change, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is thinking about introducing Open Book Examinations (OBE) for students in Classes 9 to 12.
The CBSE is considering a trial run of open-book tests in select schools for subjects like English, Mathematics, and Science to assess how students manage their time and gather feedback from stakeholders, the Indian Express reported.
This would allow students to use their notes and textbooks during the exam, aligning with the recommendations of the new National Curriculum Framework.
Open-book exams permit students to use their notes and textbooks during the test, but they aren't necessarily easier. In fact, they often pose more challenges than closed-book exams. Unlike closed-book tests that rely on memory, open-book assessments evaluate a student's understanding, analytical skills, and application of concepts. It's not just about copying information from a textbook onto the answer sheet.
The proposed pilot for these exams is scheduled for November-December this year. The Board aims to assess higher-order thinking skills, including application, analysis, critical and creative thinking, and problem-solving abilities. Based on the outcomes of this pilot, the Board will decide whether to implement this form of assessment for Classes 9 to 12 across all its schools.
IE reported that during the curriculum committee meeting, some members proposed having teachers take the open book exams to understand the concept first and accordingly develop OBE materials of similar quality to those of Advanced Placement examination (an entrance exam for colleges in the US).
CBSE aims to finalize the design and development of the OBE pilot by June and seeks consultation from Delhi University (DU). DU introduced open-book tests in August 2020 amid the Covid pandemic, despite opposition, as it disrupted the academic calendar.
Some students raised concerns to the Delhi High Court, arguing that OBE could discriminate against those without internet access and proper infrastructure, particularly underprivileged and visually challenged students. The court eventually allowed DU to conduct OBE for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students.
Regular students were allotted three hours for the exam, with an additional hour for scanning and uploading answer sheets, while PwD students were given six hours for the examination.
"The first OBE assessment was held in August 2020 and the last one was held in March 2022. DU resumed physical mode completely in January 2022 but the last round of OBE was given as an option for students who joined the varsity in November 2021. We resumed the normal mode of examination thereafter", Ajay Arora, OSD Examination at DU told IE.