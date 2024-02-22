CBSE proposes pilot run for open-book exams in November

In a potential change, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is thinking about introducing Open Book Examinations (OBE) for students in Classes 9 to 12.

The CBSE is considering a trial run of open-book tests in select schools for subjects like English, Mathematics, and Science to assess how students manage their time and gather feedback from stakeholders, the Indian Express reported.

This would allow students to use their notes and textbooks during the exam, aligning with the recommendations of the new National Curriculum Framework.