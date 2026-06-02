<p>New Delhi: The launch of the re-evaluation portal of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was delayed after young ethical hackers pointed out security breaches. </p>.<p>The portal was scheduled to go live on Monday morning, but could not take off till late evening.</p>.<p>Sources in the CBSE said it could go live later in the night once the security loopholes were dealt with. </p>.<p>The board said in a statement that the site is “under updation”.</p>.Highlighted flaws in CBSE site to govt, got no response: Ethical hacker.<p>“Scanned copies of the answer sheets are being sent to the candidate’s registered email addresses provided at the time of the request. These copies will also be made available subsequently in the candidate’s account,” the statement read. </p>.<p>The site was yet to go live till late night after ethical hacker Nisarga Adhikary said he reported “an open payment info endpoint” to CERT-IN. </p>.<p>The On-screen Marking system, which was operationalised by the firm Coempt Edu Teck to implement it for the first time in the Class 12 exams of CBSE, has been shown to have several loopholes, including security breaches that exposed the details of evaluators as well as allowed anyone to take over the OSM site to tamper details. </p>.<p>Another youth, Sarthak Sidhant, who had exposed the change in terms of engagement or the request for proposal (RFP) for the tender or onscreen marking, pointed to documents that showed a change in conditions so that any firm engaged by the government will not be blacklisted in the event of a failure.</p>.<p>Sidhant had shown how several conditions were eased to help Coempt win the tender. One of the earlier conditions was that if the firm makes a mistake, then the CBSE “reserves the right for forfeiture of security deposit, blacklisting and termination of contract.”</p>.<p>This was later changed to: “... the CBSE reserves the right for forfeiture of Security Deposit and Termination of contract.” </p>.<p>The board, on May 29, said the re-evaluation portal will become operational from June 1, 2026, to ensure a “transparent and glitch-free process”. Additionally, on Sunday, the CBSE admitted to “vulnerabilities” on the OSM portal and said that an expert team of cybersecurity professionals have been deployed to fortify these systems. </p>