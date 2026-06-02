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CBSE re-evaluation site launch delayed over security breaches

The portal was scheduled to go live on Monday morning, but could not take off till late evening.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 02:22 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 02:22 IST
India NewsEducationCBSE

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