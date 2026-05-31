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CBSE says OnMark portal vulnerabilities contained amid security concerns

CBSE said it was grateful to alert citizens and ethical hackers who pointed out such weaknesses and had contacted some of them directly.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 10:33 IST
India NewsEducationCBSE

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