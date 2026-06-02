CBSE says re-evaluation portal faced cyberattacks on Day 1; students continue reporting glitches

Enough is enough, CBSE—this has dragged on for far too long! @cbseindia29, I have tried 5 times, but it still isn't working. Don't stay silent any longer, CBSE—do something! All counselling sessions have already begun; don't let our academic year go to waste! https://t.co/mV5ACsjkIz pic.twitter.com/Zfvzaa3HXv