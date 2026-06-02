CBSE says re-evaluation portal faced cyberattacks on Day 1; students continue reporting glitches

The re-evaluation portal of CBSE is still facing glitches and technical issues.
Sharing this screenshot as received from a student. Several students have reported difficulties in accessing their answer sheets and completing the re-evaluation process due to persistent… pic.twitter.com/wu4d6vq319
Enough is enough, CBSE—this has dragged on for far too long! @cbseindia29, I have tried 5 times, but it still isn't working. Don't stay silent any longer, CBSE—do something! All counselling sessions have already begun; don't let our academic year go to waste! https://t.co/mV5ACsjkIzpic.twitter.com/Zfvzaa3HXv
After 1 day’s delay, CBSE has brought alive a website which has been giving issues to many users (as per replies). Looks like they hastily created a heavily bugged vibe-coded website, which students have to struggle with nowxxx https://t.co/fLGQuFJOuO