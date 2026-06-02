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CBSE says re-evaluation portal faced cyberattacks on Day 1; students continue reporting glitches

The update came on the very day the portal was finally launched after repeated delays over the past four days.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 11:35 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 11:35 IST
India NewsEducationCBSEClass 12 examscyber attackClass 12Board ExamExam results

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