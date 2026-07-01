CBSE schedules Class 12 supplementary exam for July 28; students worry about missing college seats

CBSE won. We students lost. No grace marks. No revised passing criteria. Just a supplementary exam on 28 July that delays our results, admissions, and future. Students deserve support, not punishment for missing by a few marks. Y'all should be ashamed! @cbseindia29@dpradhanbjppic.twitter.com/UZ1rpDdoSi
CBSE ignored requests to count theory+practical for the 33% criteria. Now, ultra-late forms & July 28 exams mean late results. Colleges are refusing relief. How will compartment students get admission? You are wasting our year! @cbseindia29#cbse@EduMinOfIndia#cbse2026
Hamara career aapke liye majak nahi hai @cbseindia29. College admissions have started and we are losing seats daily. The compartment exam is on 28 July and results will be delayed. Please show empathy: give grace marks or pass us with 33% (theory + practical combined). #cbse
I applied for re-evaluation in five subjects. In total, only 5 marks were increased.Physics and Bio remained unchanged, even though I strongly feel they deserved a proper review,CBSE one: Why does it seem to deliberately reduce students' marks, even in re-evaluation?@cbseindia29