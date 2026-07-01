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CBSE schedules Class 12 supplementary exam for July 28; students worry about missing college seats

The announcement has sparked fresh concern among students who say the delayed schedule could jeopardise their undergraduate admissions.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 06:23 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 06:23 IST
India NewsEducationCBSEExamClass 12supplementary exam

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