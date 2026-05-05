Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

CBSE schools must start teaching two Indian languages in Class 6 from July 1

In its latest circular dated May 4, CBSE directed schools to finalise and upload their third language (R3) options on the OASIS portal within the revised timeline.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 08:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 08:46 IST
EducationCBSESchoolsLanguage

Follow us on :

Follow Us