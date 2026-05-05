CBSE schools must start teaching two Indian languages in Class 6 from July 1

<p>Schools that have not yet started teaching at least two native Indian languages under the R1, R2, R3 model must begin from July 1, 2026, “without fail,” the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> (CBSE) said.</p><p>In its latest circular, CBSE also asked affiliated schools to complete the implementation of the third language (R3) in Class 6 by May 31, 2026, in line with its earlier directive.</p><p>The Board added that while many schools have already begun the process, some are yet to update their language choices or have submitted details that do not follow the policy guidelines.</p><p><strong>What the latest circular says</strong></p><p>In its latest circular dated May 4, CBSE directed schools to finalise and upload their third language (R3) options on the OASIS portal within the revised timeline.</p>.Lame duck of a language for a leaner curriculum?.<p>Schools that have not updated their choices must do so before May 31, 2026. Those that submitted incorrect or non-compliant options have been given a chance to revise their entries within the same deadline.</p><p>The Board noted that this step is necessary to ensure both administrative readiness and smooth academic rollout.</p><p><strong>Implementation to begin from July</strong></p><p>CBSE has reiterated that schools must begin teaching the third language from July 1, 2026, without delay.</p><p>It added that schools must ensure they are offering at least two native Indian languages under the R1, R2, R3 framework, in line with policy requirements.</p><p><strong>What about textbooks?</strong></p><p>The Board clarified that official textbooks for scheduled Indian languages will be made available on the NCERT and CBSE websites before July 1, 2026.</p>.CBSE announces major curriculum overhaul with mandatory three-language policy and AI education rollout from 2026-27.<p>For schools offering non-scheduled languages, CBSE has advised the use of SCERT textbooks or other state-recognised material, provided they follow the competencies outlined in NCFSE 2023.</p><p><strong>What is the three-language system?</strong></p><p>The directive is part of CBSE’s shift to a proficiency-based three-language model introduced under NCFSE 2023.</p><p>Under this system:</p><ul><li><p>R1 is taught at an advanced level</p></li><li><p>R2 at an intermediate level</p></li><li><p>R3 at a foundational level</p></li></ul><p>Students will study three languages from Class 6 up to Class 10, with varying levels of proficiency.</p>.'Everything is fine': CBSE junks reports of glitches in Class 12 answer sheets evaluation.<p>The rollout is gradual. For the 2026–27 academic year, R3 will be introduced in Class 6 and will move up one class each year, eventually covering Class 10 by 2031.</p><p><strong>What the earlier circular said</strong></p><p>In its earlier circular issued on April 9, 2026, CBSE had made it mandatory for all affiliated schools to introduce the third language in Class 6 from the current academic year.</p><p>Schools were asked to begin teaching the third language immediately, use available learning materials until official textbooks are released, and inform CBSE of the language options being offered.</p><p>The Board had also clarified that the languages introduced in Class 6 will continue as options in Classes 9 and 10.</p>