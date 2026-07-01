CBSE should introduce timelines for sharing students' assessment records, says CIC

<p>The Central Information Commission (CIC) has recommended that the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> (CBSE) introduce a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) laying down clear timelines for providing students with their marks and answer sheets when requested.</p><p>As per a report by <em>PTI,</em> the recommendation came while deciding an appeal filed by a Class 12 student who had sought access to the assessment records used to prepare her 2021 Board examination result after the examinations were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.</p><p>Information Commissioner Sudha Rani Relangi observed that such a mechanism has become essential to prevent unnecessary hardship for students seeking information about their own evaluation.</p>.'Dire need for corrective measures': CIC flags 'persistent crisis' of suicides in IIT campuses, suggests high-level panels.<p><strong>CIC calls SOP a 'dire need'</strong></p><p>In its order, the Commission said, "It is the dire need of today's scenario that CBSE should introduce a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) governing the timelines for submission/providing the marks or answer sheet on the request of students."</p><p>It further noted that introducing such a policy would help avoid situations similar to the one faced by the appellant, particularly when they affect students' mental well-being, added <em>PTI.</em></p><p>"This will be an effective step to avoid any unwarranted situations of this nature of hardship as faced by the Appellant in this matter, and is likely to affect the young minds," the Commission said.</p><p>Invoking Section 25(5) of the Right to Information Act, the CIC strongly recommended that CBSE formulate an SOP and publish the policy on its official website. A copy of the order has also been sent to the CBSE Secretary for necessary action, while the Board's First Appellate Authority has been directed to submit a compliance report within four weeks.</p>.CBSE schedules Class 12 supplementary exam for July 28; students worry about missing college seats.<p><strong>Student sought access to her assessment records</strong></p><p>The case relates to a Class 12 student who sought the tabulation sheets for all five subjects under CBSE's special assessment policy adopted in 2021, when Board examinations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.</p><p>According to the order, the student argued that she had the right to know how her final marks had been calculated and maintained that no exemption under the RTI Act prevented the disclosure of her own assessment records.</p><p>She also alleged that errors in the assessment process had caused her "mental agony and depression", requiring her to undergo therapy.</p><p>The recommendations, however, come at a time when transparency in CBSE's evaluation process has been under increased public scrutiny after the board introduced a new digital evaluation system for the first time..</p><p><strong>'Denial goes against spirit of RTI Act'</strong></p><p>While hearing the matter, the Commission observed that denying a student access to her own assessment records was contrary to the spirit of the RTI Act.</p><p>It said the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) should have shared the appellant's own assessment details after redacting information relating to other candidates that is exempt from disclosure.</p><p>The CIC has now directed the CPIO to furnish the student with a revised reply, free of cost, along with the permissible information sought in her RTI application, including her assessment marks in the prescribed tabular format.</p>