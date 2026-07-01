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Homeeducation

CBSE should introduce timelines for sharing students' assessment records, says CIC

The recommendation came while hearing an RTI appeal filed by a Class 12 student seeking access to her assessment records from the pandemic-hit 2021 Board exams.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 07:52 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 07:52 IST
EducationCBSERTIResultsExamassessment

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