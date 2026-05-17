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CBSE slashes class 12 board exam revaluation fees to Rs 100; full refund in case erroneous marking

This comes after several concerns were raised about the On-Screen Marking system (OSM) done for the first time during the recently conducted exams.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 15:05 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 15:05 IST
India NewsEducationCBSEBoard Exam

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